Tanzanian Arrested For Using Special Needs Children As Beggars

A Tanzanian national was on Thursday arrested in Maua Town on suspicion of trafficking children with special needs and using them to beg at various strategic points.

Musa Mabula, 30, was using three children aged about 12 years.

They were rescued by DCI detectives and are in safe hands.

Mabula will be arraigned in court later today.

