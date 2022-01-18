Tanzanian Actress Kajala Warns Ringtone Against Texting Her, Daughter

Tanzanian actress Frida Kajala has warned Kenyan gospel artist Alex Apoko alias Ringtone against texting her on social media.

Frida also asked the crooner to stop sending her daughter, Paula Kajala, messages. Paula is dating Rayvanny.

“Nikome kunitumia messages na kumtumia mwanangu Paula Kajala. Wanaume wa Kenya sijui ni nini mbaya na nyinyi,” she said.

Frida was in 2021 dating former Wasafi artist Harmonize but the two have since ended the relationship.

In 2018, Ringtone declared his love for Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama, Zari Hassan. He offered her a Range Rover and 42 cows as dowry.

Zari, then, explained that she had no idea who he was.

“I don’t know Ringtone and I have never met him. This is actually news to me. I have over 3.9 million followers on Instagram and I wouldn’t know who follows me,” she said.

Ringtone in 2020, denied wanting to marry the Ugandan beauty. Instead, he said, he was encouraging her because she had just split with Diamond.

“Zari sikuwa nataka kumuoa. Niliona Diamond amemuacha na anacomplain ati amekuwa heart broken. Mimi kama mtumishi wa mungu nikaona nimuencourage. My first post nilisema Zari najua umeachana na Diamond ulishasema mwenyewe na kama unatafuta mwanaume hawezi kukuheartbreak ni yesu. Nikamwambia mimi kama Ringtone nakupenda kabisa venye yesu anakupenda,” said the Tenda Wema hitmaker.

Ringtone who does not shy away from controversy has denied texting Frida.

