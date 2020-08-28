Tanzania Regulator Fines ISP Raha Limited Ksh 600 Million (TSh 11.8 Billion) for Frequency Violations

Tanzania’s Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has today fined internet service provider (ISP) Raha Limited Ksh 600 million (TSh 11.8 billion) for going against the communications regulations and reportedly using frequencies 1452-1482MHz without a valid license from the regulator.

Raha Limited was fined a further Ksh 2 million (TSh 40 million) for failing to provide internet service, not submitting financial statements, failing to submit annual human resource plan and failing to re-apply for their expired license in time.

Raha which recently branded to Raha Liquid Telecom is required to pay the fine within 90 days or further action will be taken against them.

The decision was communicated to the company by the TCRA Director-General James Kilaba in a letter.

However, Raha Limited can appeal the decision at the Fair Competition Tribunal if they think that the action is unfair to them.

Raha Limited was acquired by Pan-African fibre-optic internet connectivity provider Liquid Telecom in 2016 after getting approval from Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

Raha Limited provides connectivity to businesses and individuals via satellite, WiMax and WiFi technologies.

Liquid Telecom operates as an ISP in Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Lesotho, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, in Zimbabwe.

In 2017, the company acquired Neotel in South Africa as it continued its momentum of acquisition.

