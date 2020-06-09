Tanzania Stops Friendly Matches After Government Declared The Country Coronavirus Free

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has stopped friendly matches until after consulting with clubs about COVID-19 guidelines.

Two of the country’s top clubs, Yanga SC and Simba SC, recently staged build up matches which attracted sizeable crowds.

Tanzania’s top flight Ligi Kuu announced resumption this Saturday and teams have upped training ahead of the big return.

In a statement the football body said they have insisted on clubs following government directives on preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

“TFF has insisted clubs follow ministry of health guidelines on prevention of the COVID-19.”

“No friendly match will be played without authority of TFF.”

TFF move could be seen to be in direct conflict with President John Pombe Magufuli recent declaration that the country is COVID-19 free.

“The corona disease has been eliminated thanks to God,” Mr Magufuli told worshipers in a church in the capital, Dar.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over the government’s strategy on Covid-19.

The government has stopped publishing data on the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Ligi Kuu became the first top flight in Africa to announce intention to resume.

Most leagues across the world were halted in March to help curb person to person spread of the Coronavirus.

