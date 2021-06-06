Tanzania Setting Stage For Covid-19 Vaccine After A Year Of Denial

Tanzania is preparing to roll out Covid-19 vaccine following a team of experts report presented to President Samia Suluhu.

The report was presented to President Suluhu on Friday by the team that was tasked with evaluating the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country in April.

The team led by Prof Said Aboud also recommended that the country continues releasing Covid-19 statistics, which was stopped by the late President Dr John Pombe Magufuli. By the time the country stopped releasing the statistics, Tanzania had 509 cases of Covid-19.

"The committee has advised different ways of mobilising financial resources from the budget and other stakeholders including international organisations and the private sector," said the State House in a statement signed by the Presidency spokesperson Gerson Msigwa.

"The money will be used to finance medical equipment, training and the vaccines," stated Mr Msigwa. Tanzania was among six countries that had ignored calls to roll out Covid-19 vaccine. Others include North Korea, Haiti, Chad, Burundi and Eritrea. President Suluhu has directed the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, to prepare a presentation that will be discussed by the Cabinet that will make decision about the committee's recommendations. The President has also allowed foreign embassies and other international organisations to import vaccines for their people and employees.