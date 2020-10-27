Tanzania Reportedly Blocks Twitter Ahead Of General Election Tomorrow

Tanzanian authorities have reportedly blocked Twitter ahead of the tomorrow’s General Election amid rigging claims.

The government is said to have restricted access to Twitter both in Tanzania’s mainland and Zanzibar ahead of a hotly contested presidential election.

Activists in the country have confirmed the reports further castigating President John Pombe Magufuli for the internet restrictions said to have also affected other social media applications including Telegram.

Wakati walipitisha sheria inayokataza matumizi ya VPN, nilijua ni kwa lengo ya ku-restrict wananchi kupata access ya internet. Utakuta wao washahamasishana WOTE wana VPN lakini mwananchi ni kosa

TUMIENI VPN – ni haki yetu kupata habari! #ChangeTanzania #ZanzibarLivesMatter — Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) October 27, 2020

Some of the individuals who have managed to use Twitter say they are using Virtual Private Network (VPN) which is a struggle too.

This comes just days after the government suspended bulk messaging and bulk voice calling services.

Read: Tanzania Suspends Bulk SMS Messaging as Airtel Blocks SMSes with “Tundu” or “Lissu” on its Network

While announcing the suspension over the weekend, the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said that bulk SMSs might have a negative impact on the forthcoming general elections and had therefore suspended the services between October 24th and November 11th 2020.

Only utility bulk messaging such as e-government and financial services were exempted.

Magufuli will be facing off with opposition leader Tundu Lissu who has accused the head of state of frustrating his supporters ahead of the poll.

Other presidential candidates include former Foreign Minister Bernard Membe and economist-turned-politician Ibrahim Lipumba.

