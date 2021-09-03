Tanzania Releases Six Kenyan Fishermen After Paying Sh300,000 Fine

Tanzania has released six Kenyan fishermen after parting with a Sh300,000 fine, Kibro beach chairman Maulid Joel has confirmed.

On Monday, the fishermen were set to go to trial after being charged with attempted robbery with violence.

The suspects were arrested in May while on a fishing expedition in Lake Victoria. Their boats were also seized.

They are said to have been in a heated confrontation with their Tanzanian counterparts forcing the authorities to swing into action.

They were taken to Sota Beach police in North Mara District.

Then, Maulid told reporters, negotiations to have them released hit a dead end after Tanzanian officials asked for large sums of money.

Families of the fishermen who were without legal representation managed to raise Sh120,000, an amount Tanzania maintained was too little.

“We sent a delegation to try and negotiate the terms of the fishermen’s release, but the Tanzanians demanded Ksh40,000 for every fisherman, an amount we were not in a position to raise,” said Maulid.

