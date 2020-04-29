Tanzania Records 196 New Cases Of Covid-19, Tally Jumps To 480

The number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tanzania now stands at 480 after 196 people tested positive.

At the same time, the East African country has reported six new deaths raising the COVID-19 fatalities tally to 16.

The Country’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the update on Wednesday.

Majaliwa said of the 196 new cases 174 are from Tanzania Mainland and 22 from Zanzibar.

According to the Prime Minister, the number of patients who have survived the disease in the country now stands at 167 after 119 people recovered.

The latest comes at a time the world continues to condemn President John Magufuli for defying safety measures such as social distancing as outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Read: Tanzania’s Ministry of Health Calls for National Prayers to Defeat Coronavirus

Magufuli refused to close churches last month despite calls from medical experts from all quarters. This many believe may have contributed to the spread of the contagious disease in the country.

Instead, the Head of State termed worship centres as places where people could seek healing.

Speaking at a Sunday service in the country, Magufuli said the virus is “satanic” adding that there is no way it could thrive in ‘Christ’s Body’.

Read Also: “Pray But Don’t Be Ignorant”, Tanzanians Told As 53 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In 24 Hours

“Corona cannot survive in the body of Christ; it will burn. That is exactly why I did not panic while taking the Holy Communion,” said Magufuli.

The President, however, ordered the closure of schools and banned public events to prevent the spread of the contagious disease just like neighbouring countries, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

He also ordered mandatory quarantining of individuals arriving from foreign nationals as borders remain open.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu