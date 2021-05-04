Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Changes Dress Moments Before Arriving At State House Nairobi – PHOTOS

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has already arrived in Kenya for a two-day State visit a month after she was sworn in as the President following the death of John Pombe Magufuli.

Samia landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) before heading to the State House Nairobi.

Notably, Suluhu wore a trouser suit that is beige in colour when she disembarked from her Air Tanzania chartered plane.

Being a staunch Muslim, Suluhu wore a brown hijab. On her feet, she wore brown shoes.

By the time she arrived at the State House Nairobi, Suluhu was wearing different clothes from head to toe.

Her hijab was pink to match her burgundy trouser suit. On her feet, she wore black shoes.

It is not clear why she abruptly decided to change clothes, but a keen observation showed that her initial dress matched the colours of the suits worn by army commanders that escorted her to inspect the guard of honour.

