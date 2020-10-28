Tanzania Opposition Women’s Leader Halima Mdee Arrested As Lissu Alleges Rigging Ploy

Chadema women leader Halima Mdee has been arrested, the party has claimed just hours after polls opened.

The Parliamentary candidate for Kawe constituency, who serves as chairperson for the opposition party’s women’s wing known by its Kiswahili acronym as Bawacha, was reportedly arrested when she questioned the legitimacy of some votes which had been cast by the time she visited Tarafani Polling Station.

Mdee’s Secretary told the local media that the MP is held at Kawe Police Station.

Mdee is seeking a third term in office. Her main competitor is preacher Josephat Gwajima who is vying for the seat on the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) ticket.

Meanwhile, Chadema’s Presidential candidate Tundu Lissu has alleged rigging ploy as voting continues.

In a tweet, Lissu, who questioned the credibility of the poll, claimed that stuffed boxed had been seized in Kawe.

“Voting reports indicate widespread irregularities in the form of preventing our polling agents from accessing polling stations. Stuffed ballot boxes seized in Kawe, Dar. If this continues, mass democratic action will be the only option to protect the integrity of the election, ” said Lissu.

Reports indicate that all agents for the opposition Chadema were denied entry into the polling stations over claims that they did not possess introductory letters from the returning officer.

In today’s poll, CCM’s candidate President John Pombe Magufuli is fighting to defend his seat amid strong opposition from Lissu.

Other presidential candidates include former Foreign Minister Bernard Membe and economist-turned-politician Ibrahim Lipumba.

