Tanzania’s Minister For Justice Augustine Mahiga Dies On His Way To Hospital

Tanzania’s Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ambassador Augustine Mahiga has died at the age of 74 years.

Tanzania media reports indicate that Mahiga passed on in the wee hours of Friday, May 1, 2020 on his way to the hospital in Tanzania’s capital, Dodoma.

“Mahiga was suddenly taken ill while at his home, and was pronounced dead on arrival at a Dodoma hospital,” reads a statement by the Director of Presidential Communications at State House, Gerson Msigwa.

President John Magufuli eulogized the deceased as a hardworking, committed and patriotic diplomat who played a fundamental role in championing for the welfare of the country internationally.

Read: Tanzania Parliament Suspends Sittings As Second MP Dies In A Span Of 10 Days

Further, Magufuli described him as a disciplined individual throughout his career.

“Besides his vast experience in public service, the Late Mahiga was humble and disciplined throughout his career,” said President Magufuli.

Ambassador Mahiga held a ministerial position at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2015 to 2019. He also served as Tanzania’s permanent representative to the United Nations from 2003 to 2010.

Following President Magufuli’s ascent to power, he was nominated as a Member of Parliament before being appointed to the Cabinet as Foreign Affairs minister.

Read Also: Tanzania Records 196 New Cases Of Covid-19, Tally Jumps To 480

Tanzania is currently in mourning following the death of two Members of Parliament in a span of 10 days.

Sumve MP Richard Ndassa, aged 61 died on Wednesday in Dodoma with the country’s National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai indicating that he died after a short illness. Word has it that he passed on from COVID-19.

On April 20, the ruling party CCM lost another lawmaker MP Reverend Gertrude Rwakatare who died in Dar es Salaam.

As of Wednesday, Tanzania had reported a total of 480 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu