Tanzania Issues New Covid-19 Travel Regulations

Tanzania has issued new Covid-19 guidelines for people arriving in the country, both locals and foreigners.

The government requires travelers entering the country to quarantine for 14 days and present a test certificate showing negative Covid-19 results.

For those coming from countries with a high rate of infection will be required to undergo another Covid-19 test at their own cost.

The directive, signed by the Permanent Secretary for Health Prof Abel Makubi, will take effect starting Tuesday.

In April, President Samia Suluhu formed a Covid-19 committee of experts to help contain the virus.

President Suluhu revealed this in Dodoma during a national conference organized by religious leaders to remember ex-President John Magufuli and pray for the new leaders including herself and her Zanzibar counterpart, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

The experts will advise the Head of State on the status of Covid-19 in the country and the necessary steps to take.

“As I promised during the swearing-in of the Permanent Secretaries and their deputies, I have already formed a committee. I’m expecting to meet its members and representatives of the Ministry of Health and those from the Ministry of Finance and Planning in the near future in order to establish the way forward,” she said.

Magufuli, who the government said died of heart disease on March 17, had dismissed the threat from the coronavirus pandemic, further encouraging Tanzanians to pray and use steam therapy to keep the virus at bay.

Tanzania last released data on the pandemic in May last year, which showed that the country had only 509 cases.

