Tanzania Opposition Leader Freeman Mbowe Hospitalised After Night Assailant Attack

Freeman Mbowe, the Leader of Opposition in Tanzanian Parliament and Chairman for Chadema party, was last night rushed to hospital after being attacked by unknown assailants.

The opposition party broke the news via its Twitter handle early on Tuesday morning.

Chadema indicated that Mbowe was attacked while he was returning to his Dodoma home.

The attack brings back memories of a September 2017 assassination attempt on former Singida East Member of Parliament Advocate Tundu Lissu by unknown gunmen.

Lissu sustained serious gunshot wounds in the stomach, arms and legs and was rushed to a Nairobi hospital before being transferred to Belgium for specialized treatment.

The gunmen had tailgated Lissu’s car as he was making his way home after Parliament’s morning session.

Mbowe is a known critic of President John Magufuli’s government and has been arrested and charged in the past for organizing demonstrations in Tanzania.

