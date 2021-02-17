Tanzania Fines Six Telcos Sh1.8 billion for Sub-standard Quality of Service

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority has fined six telcos a total of Sh38.1 billion (about Kshs. 1.8 billion) for failing to meet standard quality in line with the guidelines set in 2018.

Airtel was fined Tsh11.5 billion (Kshs. 550 million), Tigo-Sh13 billion (Kshs. 614 million), Halotel -Sh3.4 billion (Kshs.160 million), Vodacom -Sh7.8 billion (Kshs. 368 million), Zantel -Sh1 billion (Kshs 47 million), and TTCL Sh-1.3 billion (Kshs.61 million)

TCRA Director Engineer James Kilaba said the fines were imposed after the assessment of the telco’s services in Q4 2020. The service providers failed to meet the required quality standards in the criteria.

Article 20 of Tanzania’s Code of Conduct for Communications Services states that service providers who fall short of the required standards will be required to pay a fine.

“TCRA has decided that instead of the telcos paying the money to the authority, we should direct it to service providers. Each service provider should use the amount he or she is required to pay, investing in improving the service,” said Kilaba.

Interestingly though, the authority has instructed the telcos not to pay the fines to TCRA, but instead channel the monies towards the improvement of their services with 90 days.

“We have given them ninety days and we have agreed to sign a special agreement, any provider who acts contrary to TCRA’s directive, regulatory and legal action will be taken without notice,” Kilaba added.

