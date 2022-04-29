Tanzania Declares Two Days of National Mourning for Kibaki

Tanzania has entered a two-day Mourning period for Kenya’s late former President Kibaki.

Through a press release sent to the media, Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu declared April 29 and April 30 as Tanzania’s national mourning days.

The president further said that during the period, Tanzanian flags will be flown at half-mast.

Former president Mwai Kibaki, who served as the country’s third president died last week at 91. He will be buried in Othaya tomorrow after a State funeral at the Nyayo National Stadium slated for today.

President Samia conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the people of Kenya urging Tanzanians to join in solidarity with their neighbours during this difficult time.

Kenya declared a five day mourning period with the government gazetting April 30 as a public holiday to enable the public follow the proceedings of the late President’s funeral.

Several Heads of State are expected for the event which will be held in Nairobi today.

Like this: Like Loading...