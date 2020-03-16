Tanzania Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus

A Tanzanian woman, aged 46 years old has been confirmed as the first case to test positive for Coronavirus in Tanzania.

According to the Ministry of Health in Tanzania, the patient arrived in the country on March 15, 2020 through Rwandan Air from Belgium and landed at the Kilimanjaro International Airport.

Upon arrival at the airport, the patient was screened and found fit, hence not infected with COVID-19.

However, it is reported that upon reaching her hotel, she experienced coronavirus like symptoms and sought medication at the Mount Meru General Hospital in Arusha.

Read: Coronavirus: Competition Authority Cracks Whip On Clean Shelf Supermarket For Hiking Sanitizer Prices

Following the screening, the tests came out positive, hence the first person to have been infected with the dreaded Coronavirus in Tanzania.

“Ningependa kuwafahimisha kuwa mnamo March 15, tulipokea msafiri Mtanzania,mwanamke mwenye umri wa miaka 46 aliwasili nchini kutumia Rwanda Air. Alifanyiwa ukaguzi na kuonekana kutokuwa na homa. Baadaye alianza kujiskia vibaya akiwa hotelini na kuenda Hospitali ya Mkoa wa Mount Meru, Arusha…Vipimo vya Mahabara vimedhibitisha kuwa mtu huyu ana ugonjwa wa virusi COVID-19″ states an audio clip circulated by the Tanzanian Ministy of Health.

Tanzania now joins other 26 African Countries reported to have confirmed cases of COVID-19 including Kenya, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Ghana.

Read Also: City Hotel On Lock Down Over Suspected Coronavirus Guest

Kenya confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 on Friday, March 13, 2020, through a presser by the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Two more cases have since been confirmed with the Government under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive instituting precautionary measures.

Addressing journalists yesterday, President Uhuru confirmed two more cases of the COVID-19 and gave directives that all schools, primary, boarding and universities to be closed as well as a directive to employees to have workers work from home for 30 days until the virus is contained.

Uhuru also announced the suspension of travel from countries that have reported cases of COVID-19 with only Kenyan citizens being allowed into the country provided they observe self-quarantine directive or visit a government facility for a check-up. The self-quarantine measures will be in force for 30 days.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu