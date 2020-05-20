Tanzania Claims Kenya Falsified COVID-19 Test Results For 19 Drivers In A Bid To Sabotage Tourism

Tanzania has claimed that 19 samples tested by Kenyan authorities at the Namanga border point tested negative after being retested in their national laboratories in Dar es Salaam.

In a statement, Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo accused Kenya of falsifying coronavirus results so as to sabotage tourism and business in the John Magufuli-led country.

“Arusha region is convinced that this is a deliberate sabotage strategy designed by Kenya against the tourism industry in Arusha and Tanzania at large,” Mr Gambo said.

He also noted that between May 14 and May 18, 44 truck drivers were tested for the coronavirus.

30 of these drivers tested negative for the virus. 14 of them, 11 Kenyans, 1 Ugandan and two of undisclosed nationality tested positive for the disease.

On May 16, Gambo said, 23 Kenyan drivers were tested for the respiratory disease. 10 of them tested positive.

This comes a day after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe outlined tougher measures at the Tanzania and Somalia borders.

CS Kagwe noted that 214 people had tested positive for the novel COVID-19 at various border points, 182 of whom were Tanzanians.

The minister said that the foreigners were denied entry into Kenya.

126 of them tested positive in Namanga, 24 in Lunga Lunga, 23 in Taveta, 4 in Isebania and one case in Loitoktok, CS Kagwe said.

“What would have happened had we not taken the measure of testing at the border is that these 182 people would now be in our midst moving around in our country and you can imagine the rate of infection this would have caused,” said Kagwe.

Tanzania too has closed its borders with Kenya and has denied cargo transporters entry into their country.

Magufuli is set to reopen schools as church goers continue to gather for prayer.

