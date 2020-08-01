Tanzania Retaliates, Cancels Kenya Airways Flights

Tanzania will not allow Kenya Airways (KQ) into its airport after Kenya excluded it from the list of countries that are allowed to fly in and out of the country.

In a letter to the national carrier from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority Director General Hamza, the former’s clearance stands revoked.

“The Authority regrets to inform you that, on a reciprocal basis, the Tanzanian Government has decided to nullify its approval for Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and Dar/Kilimanjaro/Zanzibar effective August 1, 2020 until further notice,” the letter read in part.

On Thursday, Transport CS James Macharia listed 11 countries that will be allowed into Kenya but excluded the East African neighbor.

They are; China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Uganda, France, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Switzerland and Morocco.

CS Macharia said that the aforementioned countries had minimal cases of Coronavirus but noted that the list will be reviewed on a regular basis.

Further, he said during the daily COVID-19 briefing, passengers arriving in the country will be required to produce a PCR based Covid-19 certificate whose test should have been done 96 hours before travel.

“Let it be clear that those who will have a certificate of tests done before the stipulated 96 hrs will not be allowed to board in the first place. On arrival the passengers’ temperature should not exceed 37.5 degrees and not display any Covid-19 related signs,” he said.

On June 8, Tanzanian President John Magufuli declared the country Coronavirus free, thanks to prayers by faithfuls.

“The corona disease has been eliminated thanks to God,” Magufuli told congregants last month.

The last COVID-19 update was on April 29. Then, there were at least 509 infections and 21 fatalities.

