Tangatanga MPs Allege Formation Of Police Hit Squad ‘Sanctioned’ To Cause Violence At DP Ruto Meetings

Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto on Monday continued to lay the blame for their political misfortunes on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his men.

In a press briefing at DP Ruto’s Karen residence after a consultative meeting with the second in command, the leaders alleged political violence instigated by the state.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, who read part of the statement on behalf of “at least 139 lawmakers”, claimed that the government had formed a “hit squad” targeted at its leaders who continue to criticize President Kenyatta’s administration.

The leaders claimed that the “special officially sanctioned” unit was behind violence witnessed at Kenol town in Muranga town in October last year as the DP visited a local church for a fundraiser.

The unit, the leaders said, was also involved in chaos witnessed during the December 15, 2020, by-election in Musambweni, Kwale County.

“It had been tasked to cause violence at the deputy president functions that were held at the Coast this weekend, ” said Kihika adding that security teams were snubbing Ruto’s functions.

“We understand that the squad’s mission is to instigate targeted political violence, kidnap political leaders and execute political assassinations.”

The leaders expressed fears that the country is headed back to the dark days.

They said they had relayed the information to relevant authorities with details that include the name of the squad commander and the specific identities of the officers involved.

“We demand that this illegal hit squad be disbanded immediately, ” she added.

The MPs called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to take charge and ensure that all officers deployed at political meetings, rallies, by-elections and all other electoral events are in official uniform and have their service numbers and names prominently displayed on their batches.

They urged the international community including the United States, European Union countries, United Kingdom, African Union and United Nations to turn the focus on Kenya and “help the country to avoid a precipitous descent into polical meltdown as next years’s elections draw near”.

The MPs, who defended Ruto’s hustler politics, also condemned what they termed as detention without trial of their members.

On President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pet-project, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the MPs said it is not a priority at this time.

