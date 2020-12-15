Tanga Tanga Team in Msambweni Decries Harassment By Police Transferred From Mombasa

Tanga tanga team leading Msambweni MP aspirant, Feisal Bader’s campaign team has claimed that senior police officers were under mysterious conditions transferred last night.

Leading the team that is mostly comprised of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto, was Kapseret’s Oscar Sudi who claimed the officers were transferred to Mombasa, including the OCPD.

Sudi reckoned that the move to have the officers replaced by those from Mombasa was a way of creating loopholes to rig the election in favour of ODM’s Omar Boga.

His sentiments were echoed by Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen who tweeted saying, “Msambweni top security officers transferred a night before elections meanwhile a team of police officers who have been meeting a Governor in Mombasa are set to take over from to tonight. What is the the motive?”

Murkomen also noted that police officers were being used to facilitate bribery.

“Bwana @IG_NPS stop the plans by your officers who are being misused to interfere with Msambweni by elections by facilitating bribery and attempts to arrest candidate Feisal’s chief agent Hon.Mwashetani. The police should act above board. Let the best candidate win,” he said.

The vocal lawmaker was flanked by MPs Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Mohammed Ali (Nyali) when they accused the new security team of harassing them.

Mwashetani on his part claimed that there are plans to arrest him after word got around that he was plotting to disrupt the by-election.

On Monday night, 56 agents in Bader’s team were apprehended for allegedly flouting curfew rules.

25 of them have since been released.

Ali has also claimed that police have blocked Bader’s supporters from casting their votes at Jomo Kenyatta.

Police blocking Feisal Voters at Jomo Kenyatta Msambweni pic.twitter.com/7mxUjrPjAd — Mohammed Ali, HSC (@MohaJichoPevu) December 15, 2020

