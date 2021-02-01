Tanasha Denies Trying To Kiss Diamond, Says Scenario Was “Misinterpreted”

Kenyan artist Tanasha Donna has explained the “kiss” that never was between herself and her baby daddy and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Tanasha was in Tanzania last weekend partying with her ex at Dar es Salaam’s Club Element when he called her on stage to perform their hit song Gere.

The mother of one who is currently in Mombasa for a video shoot with Nigeria’s Bad Boy Timz, said the entire scenario was misinterpreted.

She added that she was whispering into Diamond’s ear. Apparently, she was not supposed to perform that evening and Diamond caught her by surprise.

“We went to party and the next thing, “Tanasha Donna we need you on stage!” So I went to the stage and I was trying to ask him, “Why didn’t you tell me?”” she told Word Is.

Diamond on the other hand was looking back to ask the disc jockey to play their song.

“Everything happened so fast! Then obviously, the media went and did what they did. Recreated the whole story,” said Tanasha.

Defending herself, the former NRG presenter said she does not display affection in public.

“First of all, I am not a person to do public display of affection. If I wanna kiss someone, I’d kiss them behind doors (sic),” she added.

Asked whether she and the hitmaker were patching things up, Tanasha said they have great chemistry but she was still single.

“I am single…We are not getting back together.”

During her stay in Tanzania, the singer clarified, she stayed at a hotel but was sometimes at Diamond’s home because their son, Naseeb Junior, was there.

“I was back and forth constantly.”

