Tana River MCA Hamisi Idd Perishes in Road Accident

Ward Representative for Chewani, Tana River County has died in a road accident in Kanagoni area on the Garsen-Malindi highway.

Hamisi Idd lost his life on Saturday morning.

According to Coast Police boss Tom Kimani, Idd died on the spot.

He also told reporters that officers are looking into the incident.

His remains have been moved to the Malindi mortuary.

UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala said the incident had robbed the deceased’s family, friends, relatives, and the people of Tana River, a leader, father, husband, and friend from whom the hope of a better future was guaranteed.

“May Allah grant his soul Jannah. Innalillahi Wanna Illeihi Rajiun,” Malala wrote.

Idd was elected on a UDA ticket in the August 2022 elections.

