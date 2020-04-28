in NEWS

Outrage After Tana River Governor Asked Quarantined Persons To Fend For Themselves

159 Views

Kenyans on Twitter but better known as KoT are unhappy with remarks made by Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana.

According to the county chief, residents in quarantine facilities will henceforth be required to carry their own beddings and make arrangements with family members on how to get food.

Speaking to journalists, Godhana said the county government will only provide beds, security and sanitization materials.

“We do not have mattresses in the quarantine areas we have picked. Most of the students travelled home with their materials. Therefore, each individual has to meet some costs,” he said.

He also warned that those caught violating curfew orders and other government set measures will be quarantined for 21 days instead of the stipulated 14 days.

Further, he noted, those put in quarantine from the diaspora will receive beddings available at KMTC.

This did not sit well with netizens who thought it would be cheaper for the coronavirus victims to be quarantined at home.

Others thought the governor’s comments were reckless.

Here are some of their thoughts:

Last week, activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court seeking to have the government pushed to refund those it quarantined and forced to pay for their upkeep.

“In addition, some individuals in such quarantine have had their period of compulsory quarantine un-procedurally and unfairly extended, contrary to the provisions of the Fair Administrative Action Act, 2015 ,” the petition read.

He argued that the government should foot the persons’ bills. This he said contravened Section 27 of the Public Health Act, and with it the constitutional imperative of the rule of law under Articles 10 and 47(1) of the Constitution.

In Mombasa, the county government is paying for the upkeep of quarantined persons.

“We will isolate and treat them at our own cost,” health CEC Hazel Koitaba said.

There are 363 reported cases of COVID-19 in Kenya.

Written by Eva Nyambura

