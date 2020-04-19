Tallia Oyando Quits Homeboyz For Radio Jambo

Reggae presenter Tallia Oyando has left Homeboyz Radio for Radio Jambo after a 7-year stint at the station.

At Homeboyz, Oyando was popularly known as the ‘Night Nurse’ owing to her late night reggae show programme.

She announced her exit on Thursday last wee through an Instagram post, promising a continuation of the reggae show ‘next door’.

“Tonight and tomorrow will be my final shows on Homeboyzradio and I’m grateful for the years. Thank you for tuning in thank you for the love. I love you wholeheartedly. From the bottom of my heart. Let’s catch up next door,” she wrote.

Read: Azziad, Kenyan “Tik-Tok Queen” Claims To Have Received 13,000 Messages From Kenyan Men After Phone Number Leaked

Homeboyz also thanked her, acknowledging her as one of the best presenters they had.

“We wanna wish one of our own all the best as she makes a move to the next chapter! Nothing but Love and Blessings to Tallia Oyando on this transition! Say Jambo to the other side,” Homeboyz Radio said.

At Radio Jambo, she will be running a show dubbed ‘Reggae Wave’ which will run from Monday to Friday as from 7pm to 9pm.

“New Face! New voice! Tallia Oyando will be seizing the airwaves every night, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m to 9 p.m on Radio Jambo. Don’t miss out on the show Reggae Wave,” Radio Jambo tweeted.

Read: Speculations As Betty Kyallo Is Spotted With Comedian MC Jessy (Video)

Tallia is also a singer, and released her first song, Jambo Rafiki, in 2001 with Talma singing group, and won an Emmy Award in the same year.

She has done musical collaborations with top musicians including the late E-sir, CMB Prezzo, Goldenchyl and AY.

Oyando also hosts ‘One Love’ reggae show on Citizen TV alongside Jahseed Coco Sobo.

In 2018, Tallia Oyando briefly left Homeboyz Radio, but made a comeback after a short while.

She has worked for the station since February 14, 2013.

She is married to successful film producer and a Golden Globe award winner Ezekiel Onyango.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu