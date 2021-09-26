“Talent Killers!” Jalang’o Criticizes former Employer Mediamax Over Spate of Layoffs

Comedian and radio presenter Felix Oduor alias Jalang’o has criticized his former employer, Mediamax Network Limited, over a spate of layoffs in the media company.

In a recent interview with blogger Rober Alai in The Audit show, the Kiss FM presenter didn’t mince his words as he condemned the management for ‘killing’ talents.

According to the 43-year-old, the media house associated with the Kenyatta family was doing poorly in matters welfare of employees.

“I really don’t think anybody should ever work at Mediamax…Those people are talent killers… Those people will kill your talent,” Jalang’o said further urging young people to take advantage of opportunities in the digital media to grow their talents.

“It’s good when you join but immediately later things just change… Nobody wants to pay you…Nobody listens to you…Nobody cares.”

Jalang’o, who worked at Milele FM, was part of over 150 staffers laid off after declining to take salary cuts proposed by the employer due to the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the economy in June 2020.

He hosted a morning show alongside Alex Mwakideu.

“Why would anyone sack Jalas. You can’t tell me there was no money Our show with Alex was making money. You must know your worth,” he added.

Mediamax also owns K24 TV, People Daily, Kameme TV, Emoo FM, Kameme FM, Msenangu (formerly Pilipili FM), Mayian FM and Meru FM.

A majority of staffers, who lost their jobs, were from the editorial team.

Others include news anchor Betty Kyallo, who hosted the Weekend with Betty, Sam Njoroge, Rose Gakuo, Fred Indimuli, Eric Njoka, Karen Karimi, Isabella Kituri, Nancy Onyancha, Caren Kibett, Shon Osimbo, Sara Adams, Joy Kariuki, Joab Mwaura and Tony Khwalanda.

“Have you seen how many times they have tried to rebrand…a thousand and one times? Bringing in the best of the best then dumps everyone.

“See Betty Kyallo for example… She had the biggest show there. She actually resigned on air. Because you are struggling with pain…pay,” he added.

In the show, Jalang’o also opened up about his Ksh50 million campaign budget for the Lang’ata MP seat.

He also discussed with Alai his humble beginnings as a fisherman in Homa Bay County before moving to Nairobi where his journey to success began.

Jalang’o disclosed the role the Kenya National Theatre played in his career as an actor and later a household name.

Watch the full interview below:

