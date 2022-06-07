Tale Of Mombasa Man Who Murdered Woman, Sold Her Property

The tale of Robert Waliaula Kinisu, a Mombasa man who murdered a woman and stuffed her body in a wardrobe before selling her property has frightened netizens.

Robert is not new to crime and has in the past been arrested and convicted for different offenses. Kinisu’s story goes way back to 2016 when he was accused of violently robbing and killing a model, Janet Adhiambo at her residence in Kiziongo, Mombasa County.

He went through the legal processes and was found guilty where he was sentenced to death in 2018. However, in 2019, he appealed and was acquitted after serving one year in jail.

This was despite all evidence linking him to the crime scene, with transactions confirming that he withdrew Sh26,600 from the woman’s mobile phone moments after she was murdered.

Two years after he was acquitted, Kinisu is yet again embroiled in another murder, as the main suspect.

According to police reports, Kinisu murdered a Mombasa-based businesswoman, Jacqueline Ngina Kitheka and stuffed her body in the wardrobe before taking off with her valuables.

Apparently, after committing the crime, Kinusu robbed the woman of her valuables including a mobile phone.

In details revealed to the court yesterday, a man who is a shylock said Kinisu deposited items with him seeking money to take his ailing wife to the hospital.

The witness identified as Mr Hamisi testified that Kinisu visited his workshop seeking to deposit some items so as to get money to take his ailing wife to the hospital.

Nation reports that Kinisu deposited a blender, iron box, Juice mixer, and a toaster in exchange for money. He also deposited more other items several days later asking for more money.

These items, according to detectives had been stolen from Jacqueline’s house just after she was murdered.

“After three weeks, I was shocked when police officers knocked on my door. They told me I was required at the Mtwapa police station to record a statement and I was first questioned about the Mpesa transaction,” Hamisi the shylock testified.

Kinisu is thus the main suspect in Ms. Jacqueline’s murder and is in Shimo La Tewa prison after the prosecution convinced the magistrate that he was a flight risk.

The trial for the case is set to continue on June 9, 2022.

