Tale of 31-year-old Murder Suspect who Scored 402 Marks in KCPE

The tale of 31-year-old Amelia Jacobeth Liabule is bitter-sweet, from facing a murder charge to beating all odds and scoring 402 marks in the recently released KCPE results.

Yesterday, when Education CS George Magoha announced the KCPE results, Amelia was among the top students despite sitting for the exams while in Kakamega Women’s prison.

Speaking to Nation, Amelia recounted how her life took a drastic change after the murder charges. She however said she did not give up and opted to focus on the positive side of things. This included going to the prison library diligently and studying for the exams.

“The library at the prison has very few books and our teacher has been sparing time to ensure that we were focused and worked hard during our preparations for the exam,” she told the publication.

Ms Amelia’s case dates back to 2021 when she was accused of killing her 67-year-old mother, Leonida Benedina Nabwangu.

Nabwangu, a retired primary school teacher and pastor at Mumbetsa Church of God was found dead in her house with her daughter as the main suspect.

The daughter was arrested in connection to the same.

Notably, the autopsy report indicated that Ms Leonida had been hit by a blunt object. Also, Amelia was reportedly among the last people to have seen the mother alive.

Although the pieces of evidence provided against Amelia were circumstantial, detectives ruled that her mother died under unclear circumstances hence those close to her were the main suspects.

Amelia, like many other Kenyans who sat their exams in prison succeeded against all odds.

