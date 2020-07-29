Taita Taveta Woman Rep’s Car Reportedly Kills Pedestrian Along Nairobi – Mombasa Highway

Taita Taveta woman representative Lydia Haika is on the spot after her car reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

According to Citizen, the incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday, 8PM with the lawmaker being in the vehicle during the accident.

This has been confirmed by Makueni police boss Ole Napeiyan who stated that the incident happened at Matunda Stage in Sultan Hamud with the pedestrian identified as a middle-aged man reported to have passed away on the spot.

The deceased body has since been transferred to Kilungu Nursing home.

Ultimately, the publication cites that the woman rep who was in the company of another passenger fled the scene after the accident.

Last month, June 30, 2020 Bumula MP Moses Mabonga was involved in a grisly road accident along the Eldoret-Nairobi highway.

The lawmaker was travelling to Nairobi from Busia although he escaped unhurt. The vehicle he was travelling in was however badly damaged.

Bumula Mp @HonBumula has been involved in an accident at Timboroa on his way to Nairobi this Morning.His Colleague and MP for Kimilili Hon.@DidmusWaBarasa has confirmed that Hon.Mwambu is fine,He got out of the accident unhurt.He iscurrently with him. pic.twitter.com/VBKKr4wQfn — AllyB Hustler002 (@AllyBHustler002) June 30, 2020

In yet another incident early June, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was involved in a road accident along Eldoret-Kapsabet road.

The vocal lawmaker was said to have been driving from Nandi to his Eldoret home at around 10PM when the accident occurred.

He sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital although images circulated on social media captured his Toyota Prado damaged, extensively.

