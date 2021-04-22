Taita Taveta County Floats Tender For “Design, Manufacture, Supply” Of Banana Plant

Taita Taveta County has floated a tender for the “design, manufacture, supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of one banana plant”.

According to tender documents uploaded on the Public Procurement Information Portal (PIIP), the project is in line with an agreement signed with the European Union under the EU-IDEAS programme, meant to strengthen Taita Taveta Banana Value chain.

“The supplies under this contract must adhere to the Rules of Origin as laid down in Annex IV of the Cotonou Agreement as revised by DECISION No/2014 of the ACP-EU COUNCIL OF MINISTERS OF 20th June, 2014 (2014/428/EU),” said the supply chain management director on behalf of the Chief Officer, Agriculture and Irrigation.

The tender documents did not reveal how much the contractor who wins the tender would be paid.

“The County Government of Taita Taveta through the Ministry of Devolution and ASALs and under the EU-IDEAS programme has obtained a grant from the European Union to strengthen Taita Taveta Banana Value Chain and intends to use part of the funds to procure plant equipment and now invites sealed tenders from interested and eligible bidders to tender for the proposed Design, Manufacture, Supply, Delivery, Installation and Commissioning of Banana Plant for the Taita Taveta County Government,” read the tender documents in part.

In Kenya, there is no clear estimated cost of a banana plant, but it might not cross the Ksh1,000 mark, depending on the species.

The submission of tender applications closes on Friday, April 23 at 11am.

