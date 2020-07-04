Taita Taveta County Gov’t Accused Of Intimidating Critics By Suing Them For Defamation

Residents of Taita Taveta County have accused the county government of using intimidation tactics to silence its critics by issuing court summons.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have intimated that the county has initiated war on anyone who highlights the challenges facing the residents or faults its governance.

Apparently, spies have been planted to keep watch on social media forums especially on the County’s Facebook page known as Taita Taveta County Government where any member who criticizes the projects is sought after and given court summons for defamation.

A boy in his early 20s, Rodgers Ngoo, for instance reportedly received two summons after speaking out and exposing the scandals at the Health department regarding COVID-19 payment vouchers.

“Recently Taita Taveta County has been giving court summons to their critics and I am worried because the trend is on the rise. I want to highlight a case of a young boy who is an ardent critic though in a positive way. The guy exposed the scandals in the health department about Covid-19 payment vouchers and at first, the Health department disowned the document through a press statement then when it was invited in a county assembly sitting, it produced the same document,” a source privy to the goings-on told this writer.

They continued, “The boy in his 20s has been given two court summons despite sharing plenty of ideas including masks production in VTCs and assembling of beds in Taita Taveta County Polytechnics. Apart from him, there are a couple of guys I think 5 more people who have been given the summons in the name of defamation.”

Notably, the county government is said to silence anyone through different forms of intimidation tactics and has been unrelenting.

Taita Taveta governor Granton Samboja has been on the spot and faced an impeachment last year over gross misconduct.

Samboja was accused of failing to submit to the county assembly with an annual report on the implementation status of the county policies and plans, misappropriation of funds as well as misleading netizens in dissolving the county.

The governor was however relieved after the Senators dismissed the MCAs impeachment attempt.

