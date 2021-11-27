Missing Kilifi Resident Taimur Hussein Resurfaces After Six Months

Taimur Kariuki Hussein, the Kilifi resident who went missing in June this year, has returned home safely, his family has confirmed.

The 39-year-old Watamu resident disappeared without a trace on June 28 shortly after being freed by Kahawa Law Courts.

Kariuki had been arrested by the Anti Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Lamu on June 11 over terrorism allegations.

“TAIMUR IS BACK! At around 6 am. this morning, my brother called my mum and told her he was on his way back to Watamu. My brother is home. Traumatized But my brother is safe. He is resting. Now we debrief. Thank you to everyone who’s been through this with us. God is so so good!” said his sister Fauziya on Twitter.

His family claimed that he was blocked from calling then until June 14 when he was first arraigned. Then, he was nursing injuries allegedly inflicted by the ATPU detectives.

On June 18, the court ordered Kariuki to be transferred to Nairobi’s ATPU division for further grilling.

After that, Kariuki was seen again on June 21 when he was presented in court.

Terrorism charges against him were dropped a week later. Police were directed to facilitate his immediate release.

The court then ordered Kariuki to report back to the ATPU for a final exit statement before his release.

His lawyer informed him that his family would meet him at the ATPU offices but when they got there police claimed that he (Kariuki) had been freed thirty minutes earlier.

