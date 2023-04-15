Taifa-1 Satellite Successfully Launched After Three Failed Attempts

Kenya’s Taifa 1 satellite has successfully been launched after three failed attempts.

The satellite was launched in the USA, California at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Saturday at around 9:44 am.

The launch was on Friday delayed 28 seconds before liftoff due to what the Kenya Space Agency (KSA) referred to as “unfavorable upper-level wind conditions that would affect the rocket’s flight trajectory”.

The satellite was deployed aboard a Falcon 9 rocket alongside other satellites from other countries.

The satellite will provide accurate and timely earth observation data to stakeholders in several application areas, such as agriculture and food security.

Additionally, the mission’s objective is to “build Kenya’s technical capacity across the entire value chain of space technology development and applications.”

With dozens of tiny microsatellites and nanosatellites in a sun-synchronous orbit, the Transporter 7 mission is a specialized ride-sharing journey.

