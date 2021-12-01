“Tafuta Rika Yako,” Uhuru Tells “Sponsors” Preying on Young Girls

President Uhuru Kenyatta has discouraged cross-generational relationships in the country saying they contribute greatly to the spread of sexually transmitted diseases including HIV/AIDs.

In his address on World AIDs Day in Nakuru County on Wednesday, the Head of State warned elderly men popularly known as “Sugar Daddies” against preying on underage girls.

President Kenyatta said married or unmarried elderly men should be “ashamed of themselves” for engaging in intimate relationships with young girls.

“Sio watoto wanajiharibu, ni sisi wazee tunaharibu watoto. Wewe kama mzee ambaye unataka heshima na unatembea na mtoto ambaye ni mdogo kuliko wako, alafu ujiite mwanaume, wewe ni mwanaume saa ngapi? Tafuta rika yako uachane na watoto kama bibi yako amekuchosha,” he said during his speech at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

Loosely translated as, “Children are not to blame [for unplanned pregnancies or sexually transmitted infections]. We, the older men, are responsible.”

President Uhuru: Sisi wazee ndio tunaharibu watoto wetu…wanaume, kama umechokeshwa na mkeo tafuta rika yako, wacha kuharibu watoto pic.twitter.com/IUE41Drzry — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) December 1, 2021

Children, Uhuru said, should be allowed to lead normal lives as “they are our future”.

The President noted that the country has made tremendous steps in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the past eight years.

He disclosed that AIDS-related deaths in the country had reduced by 67 per cent, from 58,456 in 2013 to 19,486 in 2021.

The Head of State further said the annual HIV infections had reduced from 101,488 in 2013 to 32,027 in 2021, a 68.4 per cent decrease.

“ARV’S uptake rose by 83 per cent from some 656,000 Kenyans to today 1,199,000 who are on ARV’S,” he added.

