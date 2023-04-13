Tabitha Karanja Seeks Out of Court Settlement in Sh14.5 Billion Tax Evasion Case

Nakuru senator and Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja has been charged afresh in the Sh14.5 billion tax evasion case.

The legislator on Thursday appeared before Milimani senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu where she pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of tax evasion.

This is after the prosecution requested to amend the charges. But her counsel on the other hand sought to settle the matter out of court.

“We have already initiated the process of settling the matter with KRA and if the court allows, we wish to have the matter settled,” the court heard.

Read: Reprieve As Keroche Breweries Set To Re-open Today

Additionally, she was given 45 days to initiate the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) procedure, failure to which the matter will proceed to trial.

“It’s evident that the defence was not ready. I give them 45 days to initiate the ADR process failure to which no further delay or adjournment will be granted. The court has always been ready,” Kimilu said.

The case will be heard on July 26.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...