Tabitha Karanja Reveals Late Daughter Tecra Transferred Huge Sums Of Money To Lover Omar Lali

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja on Tuesday took the stand in the inquest of her daughter, Tecra Muigai’s death at Milimani Law Courts.

An emotional Karanja told Magistrate Zainabu Abdul that her deceased daughter’s boyfriend, Omar Lali, preyed on her financially.

The Keroche Breweries founder said that in a span of five months, Tecra transferred at least Sh1 million to the beachboy.

Karanja read to the court financial statements in which Lali received the money from her late daughter he “should have been providing for.”

According to the mother of the departed, Lali, who is in his 50s, killed her daughter when she could no longer give him cash.

“He was after my daughter’s hard-earned income and when she realized that she could not give him money anymore, he killed her,” she testified.

On August 19, 2019, for example, Tecra transferred Sh150,000 to Lali and a similar amount the next day. On August, 28, the late Keroche Strategy and Innovation Director, moved another Sh150,000.

Three weeks later, she transferred some Sh100,000 and a similar amount on November 1.

On November 13, 2019, the amount increased to Sh200,000. In December of the same year, she gave Lali Sh100,000, Karanja testified.

But in 2020, the amounts of money reduced significantly. On March 3, she sent her lover Sh60,000 and Sh80,000 on the 13th.

Karanja also told the court that police discovered unsigned bank slips in the Lamu house that the lovers shared.

The court also heard that the first time Tecra shared Lali’s picture with her mother, she was shocked especially because of the age difference.

Karanja also revealed that Tecra had complained about relationship problems but always ended up going back to Lali.

At the time of her death, Tecra was in Lamu for holiday but could not travel back to Nairobi due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions, Karanja testified.

“I told her to use public means but due to the scare, we waited after one lockdown after another. She was scared of travelling by public means,” Karanja stated.

Further, the witness told the court that Lali called Tecra’s father telling him that she had fallen and had been induced to sleep over pain.

“It was not true what Omar was alleging. The injuries were severe so we reported to the police. The doctor told us that if it was a fall, there would have been scars in other parts of the body. She had two cracks on the head.”

She added that Lali had lied about her deceased daughter being drunk. A doctor’s report, she said, concluded that Tecra did not have alcohol in her system.

