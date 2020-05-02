Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja In Mourning After Losing Daughter Tecra Muigai In An Accident

Keroche Breweries founder and CEO Tabitha Karanja has lost her daughter Tecra Muigai in an accident at home.

Tabitha is married to Joseph Karanja and together, they have four children; James Karanja (who serves as the Chairman of Keroche Breweries Limited), Anerlisa Muigai, Edward Muigai and Tecra Muigai.

Tecra is the second last born among the four, and has always maintained a low profile, unlike the eldest daughter Anerlisa, who has been in the media limelight.

Until her death she worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries.

In a statement Keroche Breweries said that Tetra’s brilliance, passion and energy were the source of important innovations that have enriched the company’s product range including the development of new brands that were scheduled to he launched this year.

“While we mourn the loss of a remarkable young lady, we also celebrate her life and hope that it serves as an example to young people around the world to work hard to make their dreams come true and to be willing to explore and push their limits,” read the statement in part.

Tecra had also been studying in UK and Italy, and only came back in the wake of Covid-19.

The last born, Edward, is studying abroad.

Early this year, Anerlisa revealed that her sister hated being on the limelight, the reason little is known about her.

“When we walk together then she sees a lot of people, she always leaves me like somebody she doesn’t know. She just hates the spotlight and that is why I don’t post her on my page even if it’s a family photo,” revealed Anerlisa.

The family has asked for respect and privacy as burial preparations take off.

“As we begin preparations for her final send off, we ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times,” added the statement.

