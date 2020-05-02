in NEWS

Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja In Mourning After Losing Daughter In An Accident

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Keroche Breweries founder and CEO Tabitha Karanja has lost her daughter Tecra Muigai in an accident at home.

Tabitha is married to Joseph Karanja and together, they have four children; James Karanja (who serves as the Chairman of Keroche Breweries Limited), Anerlisa Muigai, Edward Muigai and Tecra Muigai.

Tecra is the second last born among the four, and has always maintained a low profile, unlike the eldest daughter Anerlisa, who has been in the media limelight.

The last born, Edward, is studying abroad.

More follows.

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

