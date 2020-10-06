Tabitha Karanja’s Family Has No Confidence In DPP Handling Tecra’s Death Inquest

Keroche Breweries family does not have confidence in Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji’s handling of their kin’s death inquest.

In an affidavit filed in court, Tabitha Karanja said Haji could be under pressure not to prosecute those behind her daughter, Tecra Muigai’s death.

“As a result of such conduct on the part of the DPP, we no longer have confidence in the DPP handling this matter,” Tabitha swore.

Initially, the prosecution had objected to the affidavit on grounds that it was wrongly filed. But senior principal magistrate Zainab Abdul ruled that the affidavit was indeed properly filed under the e-filing system.

This was after the Karanja family lawyers led by James Orengo and Professor Elisha Ongoya provided receipts showing that the affidavit was filed under the new regulations and the prosecution served.

Mrs Karanja’s sentiments come after the DPP sought to have the inquest proceedings moved to Lamu from Nairobi, against the family’s wishes.

“….It came as a shock to the family of the deceased to learn that the Director of Public Prosecutions has made another whimsical and arbitrary decision to terminate/withdraw the inquest proceedings from the chief magistrate’s court in Milimani law courts….,” Karanja said.

She further questioned the DPP’s move noting that the prime suspect in her daughter’s death – Omar Lali – is an influential person among boat owners, operators and beach boys around Lamu Island.

“There is real and well-founded fear in our family that we may not travel to and from Lamu islands to attend and participate in the inquest proceedings at Lamu without a significant threat to our life and safety,” she added.

According to the family, there is no reason to move the inquest to the coastal island since Tecra died in Nairobi.

Tecra passed on on May 2 at the Nairobi Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Her lover, Lali, was never charged with the murder but was detained for close to two months.

