The ‘System’ Wanted To Assassinate Raila After 2017 Elections – Sonko

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko now claims there was a plot by senior government operatives to assassinate ODM party leader Raila Odinga after the 2017 general elections.

In a Facebook comment where he was responding to one of his followers, Sonko said that some police officers were instructed to shoot him while in his car along Ngong Road.

“The order came from above (to pour sewer waste at Jacaranda) and Kibicho sent people to Jacaranda so that the People’s President Raila Amolo Odinga did not address Kenyans. Now the system wants to shift the blame to me while they know well they even tried to assassinate Raila when they instructed police officers to shoot him in his car at close range aiming his head at the junction of Ngong Road and Uhuru Park. Luckily the white range rover KBR786S he was using on that material day was armoured,” wrote Sonko.

Sonko was responding to a follower who accused him of pouring raw sewer at Jacaranda grounds to prevent a NASA rally from happening.

Sonko had posted a picture showing uncollected garbage in Pipeline Estate, Embakasi, accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major General Mohammed Badi of neglecting the residents.

“Nairobi Super Governor who is also the President of the Republic of Kenya and commander in chief of Defence forces Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and Saddam Hussein really overworking in Pipeline Embakasi South Constituency. Keep it up for the good job,” Sonko captioned the images.

Sonko has been at loggerheads with NMS boss Major General Mohammed Badi since he was appointed to take over county functions transferred to the national government.

Badi has severally accused Sonko of frustrating him by refusing to sign budget allocations to NMS, saying he is forced to borrow from the national government.

“I borrowed initially, because I didn’t have any funds for the first three months because the governor had blocked it…we started by getting money from national government through different ministries, we coordinated and took it as an all government approach to clean up Nairobi,” said Badi while speaking to Citizen Tv a few days ago.

Badi refuted claims that he is out to ruin Sonko’s political career, adding he is focused on improving the capital’s infrastructure.

Read: I Won’t Tolerate Insults From Sonko – NMS Boss Badi

“He (Sonko) believes I am finishing him politically, but I have no political ambitions. I have told him that several times before. In fact, he should take advantage of what I’m doing by taking credit for it, but he doesn’t, he intends to fight. The truth will be known soon,” said Badi.

“The best way is to keep quiet, so he’ll keep on guessing what you’re doing but I’ll keep quiet and keep on doing the work. I actually don’t entertain any insults or any accusations that he (Sonko) bombards me every week; the other day he calls me a brother, after a week I’m supposed to go to ICC. I don’t know when he intends on taking me to ICC but I’ll keep doing the work for Nairobians,” he added.

Previously, Sonko said he might ask the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate “forced and arbitrary” displacement of Nairobi residents by Badi.

He claims several displacements and evictions were crimes against humanity.

“It is unconstitutional and in gross violation of the economic rights to accessible and adequate housing under Article 43 of the Constitution of Kenya and Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to demolish homes and businesses of the poor and helpless residents of Nairobi especially now when Covid-19 is ravaging Kenyans,” Sonko said.

The two had reconciled before President Uhuru Kenyatta, but seem to have gone back to their grudge as power tussles escalate.

