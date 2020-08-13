“The System You Are Fighting Bailed You Out Of ICC”, Atwoli Lashes Out At Ruto As He Calls For His Resignation

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto following his remarks on the existence of a ‘Deep State’ that he claimed intends to rig him out in the 2022 elections.

According to the outspoken trade unionist, the system that Ruto is challenging is the one that bailed him out of from the ICC hence resuscitated his political career.

Further, Atwoli intimated that Ruto should be grateful to the former government led by President Mwai Kibaki which helped him navigate through the cases he was facing at the Hague as his political career could have been over.

“I can tell you that it is former President Mwai Kibaki who saved Ruto from the ICC. He also had it easy during the 2013 elections. He should not forget that.” Atwoli said.

“Ruto is a daytime dreamer. He is dreaming. He will never be the president of this great country. In fact, no one will stand in his way to stop him. We will see where he will get votes,” Atwoli told the Star through a phone interview.

Atwoli also intimated that the DP is fixated on succession politics rather than serving the people that elected him adding that if he is uncomfortable in being the Deputy President he should resign.

“Ruto is interested in politics instead of serving Kenyans. He is number two and if he is not comfortable he should resign. This young man should not be rude to his bosses who are the taxpayers. He needs to understand that he is using the taxpayers’ funds for security, transport and hosting delegations and must respect them,” Atwoli said.

Earlier in the week, Ruto made claims of the existence of a system that intends to stop him from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing a section of leaders from Kajiado at his Karen residence, Ruto stated that he was not scared nor intimidated as he was ready for everything that would be brought forth.

“Tunatishiwa ati kuna system,ati deep state, ati hata tukipiga kura watatuibia, kuna watu wameketi mahali fulani wanangojea, watakuja na deep state, tutakuja na wananchi na mungu,” Ruto said.

He likened his strength in navigating through the ICC cases in 2013 to later ascending to power and took a firm stand that nothing would stand in his way.

“In 2013, I was being threatened, if I was afraid, or if President Uhuru Kenyatta was afraid, we would not have had the Jubilee government, it is the same thing we are being told now,” he added.

Ruto’s public declaration to vie for the Top seat come 2022 has not been welcomed by a majority of the political class hence creating tension and divisions.

He has, however, maintained his stand and indicated that he is ready for anything that will be thrown his way ahead of the 2022 elections.

