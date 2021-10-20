Syndicate Printing Fake Gov’t Documents Nabbed In Eastleigh

A syndicate allegedly involved in the printing of fake government documents was busted by detectives yesterday in Eastleigh, Nairobi county.

Six suspects were arrested following the raid at an establishment on 1st avenue, 3rd street, where national identification cards, refugee registration documents, academic certificates and other documents were being processed illegally.

“Acting on information received via our Fichua kwa DCI hotline, detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit backed up by Cybercrime sleuths stormed the office and recovered a bunch of fake documents that had been illegally processed,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Also recovered were computers used for the development of fake papers. Detectives have established that the syndicate is also involved in aiding the entry of aliens into the country, through the processing of fake credentials for them.







The suspects are currently being grilled by detectives at DCI headquarters, before being arraigned in court on Thursday.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations cautions Kenyan’s engaged in this kind of trade that their actions pose a very serious threat to the public safety and security of their fellow Kenyans. Developing fake papers for unknown people whose intentions are unclear is not only illegal but immoral,” added the DCI.