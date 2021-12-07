NYS Recruit Sylvia Masibo Born Without Right Arm Beats the Odds to Shine at Pass Out Parade

A 23-year-old woman beat the odds to graduate from the National Youth Service College at Gilgil on Thursday.

Sylvia Masibo was born without the right arm in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County and has navigated through life by herself.

She was among the 16 recruits who performed for President Uhuru Kenyatta during the pass out parade proving that disability is indeed not inability.

“Before I begin my speech, I want to appreciate and congratulate the NYS commandant, officers and the servicemen and women for having staged one of the best parades that I have seen in my life,” said the president as he presided over the event.

Speaking to the Nation, the determined service woman said performing for the president was an honour after six grueling months of preparation.

“This is something I love so I gave it all my attention. I never skipped any training and would practise on my own hoping to be part of the parade. Today I am so happy that that I was part of the team that entertained the president,” she told the daily.

Growing up, Sylvia who was raised by her brothers and aunts, said she was taunted because of her condition but never gave up on her dreams.

“I just ignored them because I came to accept myself and understand that there’s nothing I can do about my disability since I was born like this,” said the NYS graduate.

Before joining NYS in July, the second-lastborn child in a family of nine, was uncertain what the future held. She had just completed her Form Four and was idling at home.

“Seeing how difficult life was with my future being at stake I knew joining NYS was the only way out,” said Sylvia.

Life in the service, she told the daily, was smooth sailing because she has been doing things on her own since childhood.

“I did not find anything difficult here apart from the fact that I could not perform with a spade. It only needs one to accept themselves and ignore what people say about them.”

Sylvia hopes to join the Kenya Police Service or the Kenya Defence Forces.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...