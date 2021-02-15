Sylvanus Osoro Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Disrupt Nyachae’s Funeral Service

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro has been arrested at Simeon Nyachae’s funeral service which is being held at the Gusii Stadium.

According to the police, the legislator was allegedly planning to disrupt the ceremony which is being attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, among others.

Earlier, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was arrested at Kisii School as he and others allied to the DP waited to welcome him.

The DG was taken to the Kisii DCI offices but the reason for his arrest is yet to be revealed.

Read: Kisii DG Joash Maangi Arrested At Kisii School

Osoro was on February 1 involved in a fight with Dagoretti North’s Simba Arati while attending the burial of Maangi’s father.

The two got into an altercation over the highly publicized BBI (Constitutional Amendment) Bill.

Arati told Ruto to keep off the company of leaders he referred to as corrupt and whom he said have been defrauding other Kenyans.

“We have several leaders here in the company of our Deputy President who have a tainted life. These are fraudsters who should not be allowed to take up any leadership position,” said Arati.

There are claims that there were plans to disrupt the funeral by goons allegedly hired by “Ruto men”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu