Bus Hailing App SWVL Reports Massive Security Breach, Logs Out Users

Egyptian ride-hailing app SWVL has reported a security breach in its system, forcing it to log out all registered users.

“We wish to inform you that our team recently identified a security breach that involved unauthorized access to our systems,” they said in a notice.

According to the company, they first noticed the breach on July 3rd 2020. They are investigating the breach that compromised user registration details including names, email addresses and phone numbers.

SWVL indicated that they took a number of measures when they learned of the breach. They regenerated all access keys to their systems, logged out all the customers from their accounts remotely, reviewed the phone access privileges in place, reviewed the firewall and access controls and also strengthened their systems.

SWVL said that they are working with a team of leading security experts who have resolved the vulnerabilities and are working to ensure that the breach does not happen again.

The company has urged all its users to take some extra steps to safeguard their accounts. Among them, users are requested to use strong passwords combining different characters. They are also urged to avoid using the same password for different websites.

The company also confirmed that they do not call, email or text their clients to ask for personal information. If that happens, users are requested to report such occurrences.

