SWVL Partners with Matatu Saccos to Roll Out Long Distance Services for Upcountry Travel

Bus hailing app, Swvl is rolling out its long distance service in the country. The new service will see commuters who wish to travel outside the city, use the platform to book rides and get services.

Through the platform, customers can travel to a total of twelve upcountry destinations including Naivasha, Nakuru, Molo, Eldoret, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nanyuki and Machakos.

Swvl aims to bridge the gap in the travel sector by providing frictionless, hussle free, app-enabled travel. The Egyptian firm plans to partner with existing Matatu saccos and shuttle services to roll out long distance services.

“We are looking to make it easier for Kenyans to make their journeys upcountry, especially as we approach the festive season next month. This desire is what prompted us to partner with the matatu saccos who already provide this service and help them in streamlining the process of filling up their vehicles by giving them a digital platform,” said Dip Patel, the General Manager for Swvl in Kenya.

The long distance rides will be available on the app and can be booked in the same way as regular rides within the city. Pick a date and time as well as your location and destination. The app will give you options of the available rides and you can choose the nearest and most convenient time for you.

Patel disclosed that the rides will operate at fixed prices and should be available in time for the Christmas season.

Swvl announced plans to roll out the service late last year but had done little to implement the service. The firm also faced a lot of backlash from players in the transport industry and regulators. The Covid-19 pandemic also saw the app suspend its city services despite getting the green light to operate.

Bus hailing apps are starting to gain traction following the success of taxi hailing apps such as Uber and Bolt. Recently, Uber rolled out its bus hailing service in Egypt in a bid to gain a share of the market already dominated by Swvl.

