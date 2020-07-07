Switch TV Unveils New Team After K24 Raided Newsroom

Red Cross Kenya owned television station Switch TV has unveiled the a new team after Mediamax raided its newsroom.

The “dream team” includes former K24 TV news anchor Nancy Onyancha, Frederick Muitiriri (Inooro TV), Joel Chacha, Emmanuel Terer and Hadiya Mwasiwa.

In a tweet, the station introduced the team saying, “@switchtvkenya is excited to introduce the new faces of Switch TV News. Meet the fearless Fred Muitiriri, resilient Onyancha Nancy, daring Hadiya Mwasiwa, bold Joel Chacha and tenacious Emmanuel Terer.”

@switchtvkenya is excited to introduce the new faces of Switch TV News. Meet the fearless @FredMuitiriri, resilient @OnyanchaNancy, daring Hadiya Mwasiwa, bold @joelchacham and tenacious @tereremmanuel21 pic.twitter.com/LiugfJsdae — Switch TV Kenya (@switchtvkenya) July 6, 2020

Onyancha wasa among over 100 journalists who lost their jobs at the Mediamax owned station late last month after a row over pay cuts.

She replaces anchors who were poached by her former employer, days ago.

The new dream team at K24 TV includes Diana Rose, Giverson Maina, Daniel Kituu, Abuller Ahmed and Nicholas Nduati.

Switch TV had taken to social media to advertise for the jobs after the anchors and reporters resigned in the chase for greener pastures at the Kenyatta owned media house.

Media Houses have laid off hundreds of employees in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Nation Media Group sent packing top journalists and editors. Others, reports indicate, will be receiving their termination letters in the coming days.

“In this journey, the Group seeks to be innovative, agile and adaptive with the objective to take up leadership in the mobile publishing landscape In Africa. This will include focusing on resourcing people in new areas critical for the Group as it moulds itself to win in the future. Regrettably, this will result in a reduction of our workforce. This Is an extremely difficult decision in view of the prevailing circumstances,” a statement from NMG read.

Some of those sent home included; Debarl Inea, Ken Mijungu,

Brenda Wanga (reporter), Sharon Baranga (reporter) and Shaban Ulaya (Head of Swahili).

Harith Salim (Swahili Anchor), Lillian Kiarie (business reporter), Silas Apollo (political reporter) were also sacked.

Royal Media Services also let go of some staff weeks ago.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu