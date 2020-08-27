SwiftAide: Kenyan App Connecting Job Seekers To Instantly-paying Jobs

In your day to day life, you might have come across many situations where you were helpless to complete a particular task. It might be due to your busy schedule or you simply might not be having the required expertise or experience for that task.

We all face such situations and hope for someone to help us out. Wouldn’t it be easier if you could simply outsource your tasks? George Karimi and Winnie Kung’u were thinking to solve the same problem when they co-founded SwiftAide.

SwiftAide is a community platform that connects people who need to outsource tasks and find local services, with people who are looking to earn money and are ready to work. SwiftAide also allows businesses and professionals alike to market themselves for free on their SwiftAide business app making it easier for clients to access their services.

Millions of Kenyans have lost their jobs or have been put on indefinite unpaid leave as the Covid-19 pandemic adds on to the unemployment crisis that had already gripped the country. SwiftAide seeks to give a lifeline to those affected by offering them a platform where they can get jobs on temporary basis.

How does SwiftAide work?

You can either use SwiftAide to post jobs you need completed (the Job Poster), or to complete jobs for some extra cash (SwiftAide Tasker).

Job Posters post a task they need completed to the jobs board, including a description of the task, the skills and equipment needed, how long it will take, how many people are needed and the task budget. There are no limits on the types of tasks which can be posted; from simple to complicated, home cleaning, errands, gardening and putting together furniture.

On a separate page, SwiftAide Taskers can see all tasks posted and bid to complete the task. Multiple bids can be made for each task, either higher, lower or the same as the asking price, so it is up to the Job Poster to decide which SwiftAide Tasker they want to hire, based on their bid, profile, reviews, and skills. Job Posters will then be able to communicate with the SwiftAide Tasker via private messaging to work out the finer details.

How do you become a SwiftAide Tasker?

Signing up to be a SwiftAide Tasker is as easy as signing up for an email address. The whole process is done entirely online via the SwiftAide platform. You sign up using your official identification documents and certificates.

What are the SwiftAide fees, and how much can you earn?

While it’s free to sign up to the platform, SwiftAide will take a 15 percent service fee for each task completed. For instance, if a Job Poster offers Ksh1000 to complete a task and accepts your Ksh1000 bid, before the money is paid into your in-app wallet SwiftAide will take a fee of Ksh150.

How do you get paid?

Once you have been selected to complete a task, and a “task contract” is created, the Job Poster will pay the amount agreed upon via M-Pesa to the SwiftAide Trust Account. Broadly speaking, a trust is a type of account where the trustee (SwiftAide) is put in charge of the funds for the benefit of another party (you). SwiftAide must hold these funds exclusively and securely for you until the task is completed.

Once the task is complete, you make a request for payment from the Job Poster, and they will tell SwiftAide to release the funds to your SwiftAide wallet where you can withdraw to your M-Pesa account.

