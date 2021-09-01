Afrobasket: Sweet Revenge For South Sudan Over Kenya

South Sudan narrowly beat Kenya 60-58 to sail through to the FIBA Afrobasket quarters on first attempt.

The game was played at Kigali Arena, Rwanda on Tuesday evening.

A poor start to the game proved costly for Kenya who at one point trailed the East African neighbours by a whooping 20 points.

Read: Afrobasket: Team Morans To Renew Rivalry With South Sudan

Team Morans as the Kenyan team is named went down 18-11 in the first quarter, 39-24 in the second and 51-41.

It was a sweet revenge for South Sudan who lost to Kenya 72-68 in the tournament’s pre qualifiers in Nairobi last year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...