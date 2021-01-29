Swahili Presenter Jane Ngoiri Quits NTV

Popular Swahili Presenter Jane Ngoiri has called it quits at Nation Media Group’s (NMG) NTV station.

According to a local publication, the celebrated presenter resigned earlier in the week citing personal reasons.

“It is true that I have resigned from NTV. I left for personal reasons,” the publication quotes.

Not disclosing the personal reasons, Ngoiri stated that she would be focused on pursuing personal projects outside the media.

She further intimated that her next plan of action will be communicated to her loyal fans via her social media pages.

Ngoiri’s voice has been in the media for a very long time, most concentrated on anchoring Swahili news.

She has co-anchored news with some of the best presenters in the country including Nimrod Taabu, Salim Swaleh among others.

She has also covered investigative pieces that went viral and gained online momentum such as the piece dubbed Nairobi’s Bum Enhancers.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, media houses retrenched some of their staff citing tough economic effects.

Among the top anchors who were sacked on NTV included Debarl Inea, Harith Salim and Brenda Wanga, Sharon Baranga, Shaban Ulaya, Lillian Kiarie and Silas Apollo.

The company cited that the “new reality” necessitated the re-engineering of Nation Media Group to accelerate its digital transformation.

“In this journey, the Group seeks to be innovative, agile and adaptive with the objective to take up leadership in the mobile publishing landscape In Africa. This will include focusing on resourcing people in new areas critical for the Group as it moulds itself to win in the future. Regrettably, this will result in a reduction of our workforce. This Is an extremely difficult decision in view of the prevailing circumstances,” the statement read.

