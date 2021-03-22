Swahili Anchor Fridah Mwaka Announces Exit From KTN

Swahili News anchor Fridah Mwaka has announced her exit from Standard Group’s KTN after three years.

Through a post on social media, the sassy presenter revealed that it was time to pursue other interests and thanked her fans for the endless support.

She announced the exit during prime time bulleting and hinted that she will still be on the television screens.

“You have been my fans and always made me better in this field of Journalism. The time has now come for me to leave KTN News. Allow me to do the hardest thing. I do not have a choice but to say goodbye. I thank The Standard Group, KTN News crew, my fellow journalists, friends and fans. If you meet me in the field any day, call me Fridah Mwaka and I will respond. Goodbye,” she said.

Imekuwa Fahari Yangu Kutembea Nanyi Katika Safari Ya Matukio Ya Raha Karaha. Ila Zaidi Ni Alama Ambazo Zimeganda Moyoni Mwangu Kwa Kunishabikia Na Kunifanya Bora Katika Tasnia Ya Uanahabari. Muda Umewadia Wa Kuondoka Katika Kituo Cha KTN News Kenya .Niruhusini Kusema Kwaheri. pic.twitter.com/ditU9lDftj — Fridah Mwaka (@MwakaFridah) March 21, 2021

In 2019, the news anchor threw social media into a frenzy with photos of her colourful wedding at Mnarani Club, Kilifi County.

Mwaka said ‘I do’ to fiancé Samuel Nguma Ndhuli in a ceremony attended by a good number of his colleagues at the Standard Group including Lofty Matambo, Radio Maisha’s Sugar Boy, Dancan Khaemba and Jeff Kirui.

